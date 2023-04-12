The dollar retreated further against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, while Treasury yields also fell in overnight trade. Other precious metals logged strong gains on Wednesday, with platinum …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold pushes further past $2,000 as Fed’s Kashkari flags recession - April 12, 2023
- Gold ticks higher in run-up to US inflation data. Should you invest? - April 11, 2023
- Silver Star Properties Shifts Focus to Self Storage - April 11, 2023