There are “many good reasons for recent price improvements,” among which is a retreat in the dollar, he said in a … according to FactSet data. March silver SIH9, +1.05% was up 9.3 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold pushes higher as investors focus on US-China trade talks, Fed minutes - February 20, 2019
- MCX Silver likely to move in a range between 39996-40866 - February 20, 2019
- Here comes the sun, on a silver $5 coin of Australia - February 18, 2019