Gold rose from its lowest level since 2020 following higher-than-expected inflation numbers in the US, which raised prospects of the Federal Reserve delivering a shock 100 basis-point increase this …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold Rallies From Two-Year Low as Size of Fed Rate Hike in Focus - September 18, 2022
- Gold and silver selling ahead? - September 16, 2022
- Dollar Little Changed on Weak Stocks and Lower Bond Yields - September 16, 2022