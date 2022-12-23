Gold prices hemmed into a tight range on Friday in thin trading, as cautious traders awaited economic data due later in the day to gauge the Federal Reserve’s rate hike stance. Spot gold was little …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold rangebound as focus shifts to inflation data - December 22, 2022
- Gold flat as focus shifts to inflation data - December 22, 2022
- Gold rangebound with U.S. economic data in focus - December 22, 2022