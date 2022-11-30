Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, which rising rates aim to tackle, thereby diminishing the metal’s appeal. Higher interest rates also make other assets more attractive compared with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold firms on softer dollar as traders eye Powell’s speech - November 30, 2022
- Gold rate today: Yellow metal holds Rs 53,000 on MCX; silver trades flat - November 30, 2022
- Gold rises on dollar pullback, hopes of slower rate hikes - November 29, 2022