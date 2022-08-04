In the spot market, the highest purity gold was sold at Rs 51,566 per 10 grams while silver was priced at Rs 57,309 per kg on Wednesday, according to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold rate today: Yellow metal trade higher; silver marches towards Rs 58,000 - August 4, 2022
- China tensions diminish as focus returns to earnings - August 3, 2022
- Silver Price Prediction: XAG/USD Outlook as the DXY Retreats - August 2, 2022