Bullion is rebounding after last weeks retreat to the lowest level since the start of December, when a stronger dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields weighed on the haven asset that doesnt offer …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold rates inch higher for third day with stimulus, inflation in focus - February 9, 2021
- If there is a silver lining to the pandemic, it likely lies in the glaring inadequacies and inefficiencies it exposed in American medicine - February 8, 2021
- Silver, especially popular in China - February 8, 2021