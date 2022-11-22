Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,743.07 per ounce by 0215 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,744.50. Bullion fell for a fourth straight session on Monday as investors preferred the safety of the dollar …
