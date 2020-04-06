Gold rises on poor US jobs data, firmer dollar caps gains

Gold prices inched higher on Monday as bleak U.S. nonfarm payrolls data underscored the deepening economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, although a stronger dollar limited the metal’s upside.
