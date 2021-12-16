Gold rises on softer dollar; investors focus on ECB, BOE meetings

Gold prices inched higher on Thursday as the dollar eased, while investors shifted their focus away from the U.S. Federal Reserve to other key central bank meetings. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,780.63 …
