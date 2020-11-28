Gold rises on US election jitters; steady dollar caps gains

Gold ticked higher on Monday as caution crept in ahead of Tuesday’s hotly contested U.S. presidential elections, sparking some bids for the safe-haven metal, though a resilient dollar capped gains.
