Gold prices rose by Rs 121 to Rs 56,236 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold rises Rs 121, silver declines by Rs 145 - January 13, 2023
- Silver Boosted on Renewed Stimulus Hopes, Equities Focus on AU GDP Next - January 13, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold firms as dollar eases ahead of U.S. inflation data - January 12, 2023