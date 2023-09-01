GOLD rose on Friday (Sep 1) and was poised for a second straight weekly gain, helped by diminished chances of US interest rate hikes this year after a data-filled week that concludes with the pivotal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold rises, set for second weekly gain as focus flips to US jobs data - August 31, 2023
- Bay Club acquires Danville country club, plans “multi-million-dollar” expansion - August 31, 2023
- Is Silver gearing up for a breakout? - August 31, 2023