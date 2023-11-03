Gold was headed for its first weekly loss in nearly a month on Friday as the safe-haven rally cooled, while traders largely kept to the sidelines ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold set for first weekly drop in four, US jobs data in focus - November 3, 2023
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal trading steady in early morning trade - November 3, 2023
- Gold meanders as investors focus on US jobs data - November 2, 2023