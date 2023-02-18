Gold prices on Friday were on track for their third straight weekly dip, weighed down by a stronger dollar and bond yields following fresh … news Fed meeting minutes and retail earnings are in focus …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold set for third weekly fall on dollar strength, hawkish Fed worries - February 18, 2023
- Paul Krugman says not to worry about the dollar weakening despite recent challenges to its dominance - February 17, 2023
- FOREX-Dollar falls as markets consolidate gains; up vs yen ahead of inflation data - February 17, 2023