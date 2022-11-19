Pure gold 999 opened at Rs 52,877 per 10 grams, up Rs 447 from Monday s closing price of Rs 52,430, while that of 999 purity silver was Rs 62,467 per kg, surging Rs 884 from Rs 61,583. Read below to …
