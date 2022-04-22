Gold and silver futures fell on Wednesday, in line with the international spot rates. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, due for a June 3 delivery, were last seen 0.61 per cent down …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- After being extremely overbought, the dollar gets sold - April 22, 2022
- Gold, Silver Rates Decline On Weak Global Cues - April 22, 2022
- ProShares Ultra Silver ETF: A Small Speculative Play Could Make Sense - April 22, 2022