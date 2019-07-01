Still, the setback may be temporary as investors now train their focus on U.S. jobs … declines dependent on the dollar strengthening more, Mumbai-based Kotak Securities Ltd. said in a note. In other …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold Sinks Most in a Year as Trade Truce Deals Blow to Bulls - July 1, 2019
- Silver Dollar City named in Top 5 amusement parks in the US - June 29, 2019
- Gold subdued as focus shifts to US-China trade talks - June 29, 2019