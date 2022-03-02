Gold slips as dollar firms, investors focus on Ukraine conflict

Gold prices dipped in early Asian trade on Wednesday, as the dollar ticked higher, outweighing safe-haven demand fuelled by the intensifying Russia-Ukraine conflict.
