Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday from a nine-month peak hit in the previous session as the dollar steadied and investors squared positions ahead of U.S. fourth-quarter economic growth figures.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold slips as dollar firms with focus on U.S. economic data - January 25, 2023
- Gold retreats as traders lock in profits before U.S. data - January 25, 2023
- Nadda coins ‘HIRA’ to highlight focus on highways, internet, rlys and airways - January 23, 2023