Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday, pressured by an uptick in the dollar, and as traders looked ahead to key U.S. inflation figures this week that could influence …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold slips as dollar firms with a focus on US inflation data - November 8, 2022
- Gold slips as dollar firms with focus on U.S. inflation data - November 8, 2022
- Markets focus on US midterm elections and Thursday’s CPI data - November 7, 2022
Discussion about this post