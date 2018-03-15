Gold slipped on Thursday, under pressure from a stronger dollar, although tensions between Britain and … warned that a trade war could “cause tangible damage.” In other metals, silver fell 0.41 percent to $16.43 per ounce and platinum fell 0.38 percent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold slips as dollar gains on US jobs data, political tensions underpin - March 15, 2018
- Canada: Third and final silver coin issued in popular “Norse Figureheads” series - March 14, 2018
- Gold/Silver Ratio Signals Massive Silver Rally - March 12, 2018