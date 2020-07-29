Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,951.24 per ounce by 0601 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,947.40. Gold is closely following moves in the dollar, which has halted its fall, said DailyFx currency …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold slips as dollar halts slide ahead of Fed policy decision - July 29, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar halts slide ahead of Fed policy decision - July 29, 2020
- Gold pares gains from record rally as dollar slide pauses - July 28, 2020