Gold retreated on Monday as the U.S. dollar firmed slightly, with investors’ focus switching to U.S. inflation readings later this week that might give some clue to how long the Federal Reserve will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold slips on firm dollar as focus shifts to U.S. inflation data
Gold retreated on Monday as the U.S. dollar firmed slightly, with investors’ focus switching to U.S. inflation readings later this week that might give some clue to how long the Federal Reserve will …