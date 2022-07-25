Gold steadies as dollar eases, Fed verdict in focus

Gold prices held steady on Monday as the dollar slipped, with the Federal Reserve likely to raise benchmark interest rate by an expected 75 basis points in its meet later this week. Spot gold rose 0.2 …
