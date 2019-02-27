(Reuters) – Gold held steady on Wednesday as the dollar traded near three-week lows … end more than 70 years of hostility. Elsewhere, silver fell 0.4 percent to $15.87 per ounce, while platinum …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold steady on soft dollar after Fed comments; Palladium near $1,550 - February 27, 2019
- Du Quoin High School students raise money to fight modern slavery - February 27, 2019
- Most of the major Asian stocks decreased today - February 26, 2019