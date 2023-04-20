Gold prices inched higher on Thursday as the dollar eased, while investors grappled with the likelihood of more interest rate hikes by top central banks to contain inflationary pressures. We apologize …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold ticks higher as dollar eases; cenbank rate moves in focus - April 19, 2023
- Silver approaching historic deficit as demand surges to record high - April 19, 2023
- Record Demand Pushes Silver Into New Era of Deficits, Silver Institute Says - April 19, 2023