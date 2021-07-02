Gold inched up on Friday, as concerns over the spread of the coronavirus’ Delta variant boosted bullion’s appeal, while investors awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls data as it might influence the timing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold ticks higher as virus fears boost appeal; focus on U.S. jobs data
Gold inched up on Friday, as concerns over the spread of the coronavirus’ Delta variant boosted bullion’s appeal, while investors awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls data as it might influence the timing …