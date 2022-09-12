Gold prices rose on Monday as the dollar slipped, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data for further clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike trajectory. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold ticks up as dollar slips, U.S. inflation data in focus - September 12, 2022
- PNG Jewellers set to revitalise its silver jewellery brand across 35 stores - September 12, 2022
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Outlook Ahead of US Inflation Data - September 12, 2022