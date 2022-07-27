Gold prices rose on Wednesday, buoyed by a softer U.S. dollar, though prices were range-bound as investors were cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the day. Spot gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold ticks up on softer dollar, Federal Reserve’s policy view in focus - July 27, 2022
- EURUSD Falls on Economic Contraction Concerns, Parity In Focus with FOMC On Tap - July 27, 2022
- OSHA opens Silver Dollar City death investigation - July 26, 2022