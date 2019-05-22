“The primary reason we’ve looked at redesigning the currency is for counterfeiting issues,” Mr. Mnuchin said during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Wednesday, adding that the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Harriet Tubman Won’t Appear on $20 Bill Next Year, Treasury Secretary Says
“The primary reason we’ve looked at redesigning the currency is for counterfeiting issues,” Mr. Mnuchin said during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Wednesday, adding that the …