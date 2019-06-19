Devaluations were few and far between, and countries were expected to focus their monetary policies on stabilising the exchange rate. This effectively ended in 1971, when President Richard Nixon …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
If you’re panicking about a spike in oil prices, look to history for a silver lining
Devaluations were few and far between, and countries were expected to focus their monetary policies on stabilising the exchange rate. This effectively ended in 1971, when President Richard Nixon …