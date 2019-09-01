Most of the focus however was once again centered on … gold has stalled with investors looking for relative value jumping into silver and platinum. Two metals, which up until August had seen …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- In-Depth: Gold strength spreads to silver and platinum - September 1, 2019
- Silver Lining to Johnson Brexit Move for Pound Pundits - August 29, 2019
- There’s a Silver Lining to Johnson Brexit Move for Pound Pundits - August 29, 2019