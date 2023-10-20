MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) will remain focused on aligning inflation to its target of 4%, and only after it achieves that on a sustained basis, will its attention shift …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- India rate panel’s focus firm on aligning inflation to 4% target, minutes show - October 20, 2023
- Marketmind: Bond squeeze abates as Middle East war in focus - October 20, 2023
- Futures inch lower as Treasury yields surge, earnings in focus - October 20, 2023