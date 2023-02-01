Once “the market realizes the Fed’s not cutting rates – there’s no ‘heroin’, so to speak – we’re going to price to fundamentals,” Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Investors are still stuck on hoping for Fed rate cuts but the focus will turn to earnings gloom, Morgan Stanley’s top strategist says - February 1, 2023
- Investors are hooked on the ‘heroin’ of Fed rate cuts but the focus will turn to earnings gloom, Morgan Stanley’s top strategist says - February 1, 2023
- Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher Amid Earnings Wave With Fed In Focus; IMF Boosts Global Growth Forecast - February 1, 2023