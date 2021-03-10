The focus is on 24/7 sober sheltering, as the center moves to 2255 Fair St., north of the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, the former home of the Work Training Center. The center will expand the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Jesus Center to cease food and mail services, focus on sober shelter - March 10, 2021
- We’re giving away a commemorative US Space Force silver coin! - March 8, 2021
- MCX Silver falls 0.69% to Rs 65,464 per kg as dollar index nears 92-mark - March 5, 2021