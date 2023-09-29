Russia and China are now fully aligned on the objective of China replacing the U.S. as the world’s number one superpower. China and Russia understand that a big part of the strength of the U.S. is the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD turns volatile near $22.50 ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation gauge - September 28, 2023
- ‘Silver Dollar Road’ Review: Raoul Peck Documents a North Carolina’s Family’s Fight to Hold Onto Their Land - September 28, 2023
- King Dollar Getting In The Way Of Momo Stock Gurus, China, And Russia - September 28, 2023