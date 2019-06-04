At 6.00 pm on July 4, 2019, 1,000 coins and medals will be offered in an eLive Premium Auction under the number 325. No. 8202: Augsburg. Hollow silver cast, no date (post-1647). Very rare. …
Künker Auction Focus on Coins of Reformation and Protestantism From Opitz Collection
