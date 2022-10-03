Ten years since her ordeal with toxic shock syndrome began, the model and activist is taking Fashion Month by storm …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Lauren Wasser, fashion’s “Girl with the Golden Legs”, is making history - October 3, 2022
- Pound Collapse Puts Dollar Parity, Emergency Bank of England Rate Hikes in Focus - September 29, 2022
- FOREX-Dollar steady with Fed in focus, Swissie strongest vs euro since Jan 2015 - September 28, 2022