At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was flat at 6,708.91, while sterling was 0.2% higher against the dollar at 1.3889 … Covid-related stoppages dented production and offset higher gold and silver prices.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- London open: Stocks steady as investors await fresh catalysts; Barclays in focus - February 18, 2021
- This insanely great Stock Market and Crypto Currency run will correct soon and these 5 Gold Stocks deserve everyone’s Attention now - February 17, 2021
- Aftermath Silver Announces Commencement of Work at Challacollo Silver-Gold Project, Chile - February 17, 2021