The Nifty futures were trading around 17,860 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:45 am. Asian markets are trading lower, tracking negative US markets after minutes from the March Federal Open …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower amid weak global cues; TCS, Infosys, RVNL, HDFC Bank in focus - April 13, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold shines as bets for US rate hike pause gather pace - April 12, 2023
- Here’s more than 50 pitch decks fintechs used to raise millions in funding from top investors - April 12, 2023