All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with Nifty Bank and Auto indices added more than 1 percent each. Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty holds 13K; auto, banks in focus - November 24, 2020
- Gold Steadies After Run of Losses With ETF Drawdowns in Focus - November 20, 2020
- First Majestic Silver vs. Wheaton Precious Metals: Which Stock is a Better Buy? - November 20, 2020