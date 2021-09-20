The Nifty futures were trading lower around 17,452.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:40 IST. Asian indices were trading lower tracking weak US markets.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower in the pre-opening; aviation stocks in focus - September 20, 2021
- Silver Price Forecast: Heading Back to August Low? – Levels for XAG/USD - September 18, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold recoups some losses, but still headed for weekly dip - September 17, 2021