Silver Futures were trading at Rs 53040 per 10 gm and were down by Rs 232 or 0.44 per cent from the Monday closing price. Analyst Anuj Gupta recommends a buy in June Gold futures at Rs 52800 with a st …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- MCX Gold rate: Dollar strength takes away sheen from Gold; expert advises strategy for intraday trade - April 19, 2022
- MCX Gold Rate: Gold futures trading at 5 week highs; analyst gives intraday trading strategy on June Futures, May Silver Futures - April 18, 2022
- Silver Prices Rise Amid China Shutdown Fears and Geopolitical Uncertainty - April 11, 2022