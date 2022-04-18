MCX Gold futures are trading at 5-week high levels. Higher inflation, weakness in US dollar and sell off in equity market has increased the demand for yellow metal, seen as a haven for investments at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- MCX Gold Rate: Gold futures trading at 5 week highs; analyst gives intraday trading strategy on June Futures, May Silver Futures - April 18, 2022
- Silver Prices Rise Amid China Shutdown Fears and Geopolitical Uncertainty - April 11, 2022
- Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | RBI shows how to be accommodative with focus on not being so - April 9, 2022