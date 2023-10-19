Gold edged higher to near 2-1/2-month high on Thursday as fears of an escalation in the Israel-Hamas conflict kept demand for safe-haven assets intact, with focus also on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Mideast tensions keep gold near 2-1/2 month peak; focus on Powell speech - October 19, 2023
- Stocks In News: Which stocks will be in focus including IndiaBulls Housing Finance, Nestle & HUDCO? - October 19, 2023
- Averting a power crisis: Renewed focus on coal can’t be faulted, as energy security is paramount - October 18, 2023