VARANASI Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Friday coined a new term ‘HIRA’ to the development lexicon, highlighting that the central government’s focus has been on highways …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Nadda coins ‘HIRA’ to highlight focus on highways, internet, rlys and airways - January 23, 2023
- Will disinflation inflate Silver prices? - January 22, 2023
- Digital Dollar Project urges US to take action on CBDC development - January 22, 2023