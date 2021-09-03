But as there is no significant correlation between the ADP and the NFP reads on monthly basis, we can’t rule out the possibility of seeing a strong NFP print today. The consensus on Bloomberg survey …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- NFP in focus: There is silver lining in every cloud - September 3, 2021
- Gold gains on sluggish dollar; U.S. jobs in focus - September 3, 2021
- Top Sector ETF For 2021 Free Cash Flow: RING - September 1, 2021