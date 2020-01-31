has been rated silver in the Virginia Breastfeeding Coalition’s (VBC) first “Virginia Workplace Breastfeeding-Friendly Awards (VWBF).” The VWBF recognizes work places’ ability to support breastfeeding …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- NNSY Wins Silver Rating for Nursing Mother-Friendly Workplace - January 31, 2020
- Gold rises as virus woes persist, focus shifts to Fed - January 29, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold rises as virus woes persist, focus shifts to Fed - January 29, 2020