SEOUL (Reuters) – The defence ministers of South Korea and the United States met on Monday for security talks, with discussions set to focus on jointly countering threats by North Korea, including …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- North Korea threat to be focus of Austin’s security talks in Seoul - November 12, 2023
- Dollar firm ahead of US inflation data; yen hovers near one-year low - November 12, 2023
- Arovella Therapeutics to fully focus on lead cancer programs on terminating DKK1 licence - November 12, 2023